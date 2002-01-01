Company Profile

Clean Energy Consultants

Clean Energy Consultants logo
CEC is an independent consultancy that helps develop electronic marketplaces and supplier directories are also called B2B Internet platforms. These platforms include all Internet-based technical solutions that aim at facilitating the establishment of new trading relationships between companies or at supporting existing relationships. In-depth knowledge in renewable energy and environmental sectors. (Wind, Solar, Biomass, Geothermal, Cogeneration, Ocean, Tidal, Hydro, BioEnergy, Environmental).

Contact Information

Address
78-285 Scarlet Ct, La Quinta, Ca. 92253 227
Phone
7606364435

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