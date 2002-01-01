Clean Energy Consultants

CEC is an independent consultancy that helps develop electronic marketplaces and supplier directories are also called B2B Internet platforms. These platforms include all Internet-based technical solutions that aim at facilitating the establishment of new trading relationships between companies or at supporting existing relationships. In-depth knowledge in renewable energy and environmental sectors. (Wind, Solar, Biomass, Geothermal, Cogeneration, Ocean, Tidal, Hydro, BioEnergy, Environmental).