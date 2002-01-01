Clean Energy Nexus is Commercial & Industrial Solar integrator. We take projects from concept to completion by leveraging our proven process, team of experienced professionals and proprietary development platform. We invest in projects early and drive them to operational with our dedicated capital and know-how. We have successfully funded over $1Bln of projects, developed over 500MWs of projects and sold over 2GWs of projects. We are tax equity experts. Let's discuss how we can work for you.