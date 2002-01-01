Located in Central Florida, Clean Footprint consists of an energetic team of professionals with dozens of years experience installing PV systems. Fully engaged in solar development and financing, EPC, solar monitoring, and solar operation and maintenance, Clean Footprint works together with solar developers, to bring utility-scale, commercial solar PV projects to fruition that are reliable, cost effective, and sustainable. Visit http://clean-footprint.com, or call 321-613-4424.