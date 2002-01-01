Company Profile

CleanCapital

CleanCapital logo
CleanCapital is a financial technology company that makes it easy to invest in clean energy. CleanCapital allows accredited individuals-including institutional investors, family offices, and investment funds-to invest in secure and diversified clean energy projects. Investors can monitor investments in real-time using our seamless online platform. We were founded in 2015 and are headquartered in New York, NY.

Contact Information

Address
816 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 200009 227
Phone
716-866-7588

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