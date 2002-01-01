Company Profile
CleanCapital
CleanCapital is a financial technology company that makes it easy to invest in clean energy. CleanCapital allows accredited individuals-including institutional investors, family offices, and investment funds-to invest in secure and diversified clean energy projects. Investors can monitor investments in real-time using our seamless online platform. We were founded in 2015 and are headquartered in New York, NY.
Contact Information
- Address
- 816 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 200009 227
- Phone
- 716-866-7588
- press@cleancapital.com
- Website
- http://cleancapital.com