Company Profile

Cleantech Law Partners

Cleantech Law Partners logo
Cleantech Law Partners is a boutique law firm that caters to the unique legal needs of renewable energy and cleantech companies. Our team guides clients through a variety of green projects, including: licensing wind farms, permitting solar energy systems, negotiating power purchase agreements, drafting land lease agreements, reviewing green building plans, securing intellectual property rights and managing financial transactions.

Contact Information

Address
5223 SW Florida St, Portland, OR 94131 227
Phone
(503) 867-8444

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