Company Profile
Cleantech Law Partners
Cleantech Law Partners is a boutique law firm that caters to the unique legal needs of renewable energy and cleantech companies. Our team guides clients through a variety of green projects, including: licensing wind farms, permitting solar energy systems, negotiating power purchase agreements, drafting land lease agreements, reviewing green building plans, securing intellectual property rights and managing financial transactions.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5223 SW Florida St, Portland, OR 94131 227
- Phone
- (503) 867-8444
- Website
- http://cleantechlawpartners.com