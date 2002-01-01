Company Profile
Clear Lighting and Electrical Design
We are a design and consulting firm specializing in homes desiring renewable energy sources to reduce the carbon footprint. We provide drawings and specifications for biding and construction through the USA. Our firm will save you construction costs and long term home operational costs.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2077 N. Frontage Rd. W. Suite 102-B, Vail, CO 81657 227
- Phone
- 970-479-7468
- info@clearled.com
- Website
- http://www.clearled.com