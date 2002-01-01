ClearSpot.ai is a software platform that combines drone thermal inspections, computer vision, and agentic AI to optimise utility-scale solar and storage portfolios. It ingests SCADA, OEM portals, IR imagery, and BESS data, then quantifies underperformance, defects, and curtailment in real-time dollar terms. ClearSpot's 14 specialised AI agents prioritise the highest-value O&M tickets, optimise storage dispatch into curtailment windows, and generate investor-grade reports. Typical portfolios reco