Company Profile
Clearspot.ai
ClearSpot.ai is a software platform that combines drone thermal inspections, computer vision, and agentic AI to optimise utility-scale solar and storage portfolios. It ingests SCADA, OEM portals, IR imagery, and BESS data, then quantifies underperformance, defects, and curtailment in real-time dollar terms. ClearSpot's 14 specialised AI agents prioritise the highest-value O&M tickets, optimise storage dispatch into curtailment windows, and generate investor-grade reports. Typical portfolios reco
Contact Information
- Address
- 7345 W Sand Lake Road, Suite 210, Office 1942, Orlando, FL 32819, USA, Orlando, Florida 32819 227
- Phone
- (213) 784-5829
- info@clearspot.ai
- Website
- http://clearspot.ai