Company Profile

Clenergize DWC LLC

Clenergize DWC LLC logo
Clenergize is a one-stop consultancy service provider for solar panel-related projects in the Middle East.
Clenergize provides expert consultancy services for small to large-scale solar energy power projects in UAE and throughout the Middle East region, extending to African and Asian markets.
We offer a full end-to-end solution to our clients - including feasibility assessment and project tendering, up-to-design, project management, testing, and operations and maintenance of solar panels.

Contact Information

Address
Building A3 Business Park Dubai South, Dubai, Dubai 00000 225
Phone
+971555777069

Social Media