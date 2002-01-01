Company Profile
Clenergize DWC LLC
Clenergize is a one-stop consultancy service provider for solar panel-related projects in the Middle East.
Clenergize provides expert consultancy services for small to large-scale solar energy power projects in UAE and throughout the Middle East region, extending to African and Asian markets.
We offer a full end-to-end solution to our clients - including feasibility assessment and project tendering, up-to-design, project management, testing, and operations and maintenance of solar panels.
Clenergize provides expert consultancy services for small to large-scale solar energy power projects in UAE and throughout the Middle East region, extending to African and Asian markets.
We offer a full end-to-end solution to our clients - including feasibility assessment and project tendering, up-to-design, project management, testing, and operations and maintenance of solar panels.
Contact Information
- Address
- Building A3 Business Park Dubai South, Dubai, Dubai 00000 225
- Phone
- +971555777069
- info@clenergize.com
- Website
- https://clenergize.com/