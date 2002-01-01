Clenergize DWC LLC

Clenergize is a one-stop consultancy service provider for solar panel-related projects in the Middle East.

Clenergize provides expert consultancy services for small to large-scale solar energy power projects in UAE and throughout the Middle East region, extending to African and Asian markets.

We offer a full end-to-end solution to our clients - including feasibility assessment and project tendering, up-to-design, project management, testing, and operations and maintenance of solar panels.