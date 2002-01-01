Clenergy International is a leading Sino-Australian joint venture in the solar PV industry, with its headquarters in Xiamen, China, and branch offices in Australia, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Clenergy provides high quality, versatile solar PV mounting products and solutions for commercial, residential and utility-scale customers. Its inverters and power electronic equipment are supplied with full technical and service support. Clenergy is an ISO 9001 accredited company and all of its products comply with international standards. Clenergy's rapid growth and strong international reputation is the result of its focus on quality, innovation and service. Clenergy maintains long-term strategic partnerships with leading companies in the solar PV industry. Clenergy and its partners provide Clenergy products and solutions in more than 19 countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.clenergy.com/