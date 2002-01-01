Company Profile
Climate Action Reserve
As the premier carbon offset registry for the North American carbon market, the Climate Action Reserve encourages action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by ensuring the environmental integrity and financial benefit of emissions reduction projects.
The Reserve establishes high quality standards for carbon offset projects, oversees independent third-party verification bodies, issues offsets generated from such projects and tracks the transaction of credits in a transparent public system.
The Reserve establishes high quality standards for carbon offset projects, oversees independent third-party verification bodies, issues offsets generated from such projects and tracks the transaction of credits in a transparent public system.
Contact Information
- Address
- 601 West 5th Street, Suite 650, Los Angeles, California 90071 227
- Phone
- 213-891-1444