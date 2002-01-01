Company Profile
Climate Action
Established in 2007 and headquartered in London, UK, Climate Action establishes and builds partnerships between business, government and public bodies to accelerate international sustainable development and advance the 'green economy'.
We do this by providing a global media and events platform across which stakeholders can share knowledge, technologies and expertise, and identify innovative solutions to the challenges faced by climate change and a growing population.
We do this by providing a global media and events platform across which stakeholders can share knowledge, technologies and expertise, and identify innovative solutions to the challenges faced by climate change and a growing population.
Contact Information
- Address
- Climate Action 3rd Floor, Two America Square London EC3N 2LU Uni, London, London EC3N 2LU 226
- Phone
- 02078710173