ClimateMaster is a leader for over 50 years in manufacturing geothermal heating and cooling systems. ClimateMaster offers a variety of residential geothermal heat pump systems to meet the heating and cooling needs of just about any type of home heating and cooling application. Homeowners can save up to 80% each year on heating, cooling and hot water bills just by switching from a traditional HVAC system to a ClimateMaster geothermal heating and cooling system.