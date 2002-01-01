Company Profile
Clixoo Solutions
Clixoo has a decade-long experience in cleantech through various avenues like consulting, research, events and training along with a comprehensive experience in creating software tools and applications for the cleantech domain.
It helps that we are in India, a country that is a known software powerhouse, and at the same time has been making rapid strides in renewable energy and clean technology.
Using this unique intersection of expertise, we provide outsourced software development assistance
It helps that we are in India, a country that is a known software powerhouse, and at the same time has been making rapid strides in renewable energy and clean technology.
Using this unique intersection of expertise, we provide outsourced software development assistance
Contact Information
- Address
- Clixoo Solutions Private Limited A5C, Anugraha Buildings, No 41, Nungambakkam High Road Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600034 101
- Phone
- 9840436048
- hello@clixoo.com
- Website
- http://www.clixoo.com