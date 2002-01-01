Clockwork Air Conditioning and Heating

Clockwork Heating & Air Conditioning has been a proud part of the Watkinsville, GA community since 1985. Founded by Mack and Linda Chambers with just $1,000 and a red pickup truck, Clockwork began as a family-run venture grounded in honesty, hard work, and heart. Their mission wasn't just to fix heating and cooling systems-it was to build relationships, earn trust, and serve the homes of their neighbors like their own.