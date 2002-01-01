Company Profile
CMO Solar, LLC
Small family-owned solar integrator in operation since 2010. I have solar panels on my roof west of Centerview, Mo., and have an off-grid office at 205 West Young, Warrensburg, Mo. We have experience with local electric utilities, having installed grid-tied photo voltaic systems on the ground and on the the roof of both commercial and residential properties.
Contact Information
- Address
- 670 SW V v Road, Centerview, MO 64019 227
- Phone
- 660-909-1605
- m.n2@wcblue.com