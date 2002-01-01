Company Profile
CMS Utility Services, Inc.
At CMSUS, we specialize in comprehensive utility services, providing top-tier solutions for wooden utility poles and their installation. Our expertise in utility construction services includes everything from utility pole design to telephone pole installation, ensuring safety and reliability. We also offer critical services such as pole loading analysis and utility pole inspection and maintenance, helping to prolong the life of your infrastructure. Our innovative utility pole storage racks
Contact Information
- Address
- 6959 Beech Grv Rd, Lebanon Junction, KY 40150, United States, Kentucky, Kentucky 40150 227
- Phone
- 5026438785
- aaron.wilson@cmsus.com
- Website
- https://cmsus.com/