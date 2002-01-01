Company Profile
CN Bestar Steel Co., Ltd
BESTAR is a China-leading product service provider and exporter of steel pipe. It is committed to providing professional service to global clients including the lowest price support, professional technical support, flexible payment methods, and strong financial support, the integrated procurement program as well as a comprehensive bidding program to help customers create value has become the most reliable partner in the steel pipe industry.
Contact Information
- Address
- Long Champ International Building, No.9 Xiangfu Road, Changsha, Hunan, China, Changsha, Hunan 410116 45
- Phone
- 86887395267
- helen@pipe-bestar.com
- Website
- http://www.bestar-pipe.com/