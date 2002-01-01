Company Profile
CN Creative
Intellicig has developed an e-liquid known as ECOpure to refill an electronic cigarette. The e-liquid has been produced in the company's own laboratory in Lancashire, UK. It is one of the cleanest and healthiest e-liquids available anywhere in the world. It does not use propylene glycol as a base unlike other e-liquids.
Contact Information
- Address
- Accrington, Lancashire, BB5 1QG United Kingdom 226
- Phone
- 8455276115
- rswain47@ymail.com
- Website
- http://www.intellicig.com