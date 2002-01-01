Company Profile

CN Creative

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Intellicig has developed an e-liquid known as ECOpure to refill an electronic cigarette. The e-liquid has been produced in the company's own laboratory in Lancashire, UK. It is one of the cleanest and healthiest e-liquids available anywhere in the world. It does not use propylene glycol as a base unlike other e-liquids.

Contact Information

Address
Accrington, Lancashire, BB5 1QG United Kingdom 226
Phone
8455276115

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