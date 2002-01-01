Company Profile

CNBM Wind Turbine Tower

CNBM Wind Turbine Tower logo
Anyang Machinery is a state-owned manufacturing enterprise founded in 1968, which is a subsidiary company of China National Building Material Group (also known as CNBM). It is specialized in wind turbine tower manufacturing and covers more than 1333 acres and with a workshop section of 60000m² and more than 800 sets of manufacturing equipment. We supply steel wind turbine tower for wind power project of 1.5MW, 2MW, 2.5MW, 3MW, 5MW, 6MW, etc.

Contact Information

Address
No.158, Changjiang Avenue, Anyang, Henan, China, Anyang, Outside US & Canada 455000 45
Phone
3723385666

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