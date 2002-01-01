CNBM Wind Turbine Tower

Anyang Machinery is a state-owned manufacturing enterprise founded in 1968, which is a subsidiary company of China National Building Material Group (also known as CNBM). It is specialized in wind turbine tower manufacturing and covers more than 1333 acres and with a workshop section of 60000m² and more than 800 sets of manufacturing equipment. We supply steel wind turbine tower for wind power project of 1.5MW, 2MW, 2.5MW, 3MW, 5MW, 6MW, etc.