CNC Center, part of the MRO/PDF Automation Group, delivers factory new, surplus, and reliable refurbished parts at a great value. CNC Center also offers fast, reliable repair of FANUC and Siemens CNCs. All of our new, refurbished, and repaired products come with industry leading warranties and customer service.



Our CNC product focus is Fanuc and Siemens products. However, we have successfully sourced many other CNC solutions to provide our customers with the highest level of service.