Company Profile
cnheliumleaktests
Our company, Hefei Young Vacuum Tech. Co.,Ltd is located in Hefei,Anhui.
We have many years experience for researching,manufacturing Vacuum equipment,mechanical equipment(except special equipment), electronic equipment,measuring equipment and testing equipment. To develop and win more import and export business,we have a professional design team that can customize individual products according to requirements.
We have many years experience for researching,manufacturing Vacuum equipment,mechanical equipment(except special equipment), electronic equipment,measuring equipment and testing equipment. To develop and win more import and export business,we have a professional design team that can customize individual products according to requirements.
Contact Information
- Address
- anhui,hefei, hefei, anhui 230000 227
- Phone
- 8655117306