Company Profile
CO2 Cards Ltd
CO2 Cards is a corporate social responsibility platform. Do maximum impact with a minimum effort by supporting UN certified green projects. Make your business green now! We offer carbon neutrality to companies and their employees through connecting them with carbon offset projects around the world.
Contact Information
- Address
- 111B Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd, 1st Floor, Office 1.12B, Sofia, Sofia 1784 34
- Phone
- CO2 Cards Ltd
- i@co2cards.com
- Website
- https://co2cards.com/