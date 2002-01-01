Company Profile

CO2 Cards Ltd

CO2 Cards Ltd logo
CO2 Cards is a corporate social responsibility platform. Do maximum impact with a minimum effort by supporting UN certified green projects. Make your business green now! We offer carbon neutrality to companies and their employees through connecting them with carbon offset projects around the world.

Contact Information

Address
111B Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd, 1st Floor, Office 1.12B, Sofia, Sofia 1784 34
Phone
CO2 Cards Ltd

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