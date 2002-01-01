Company Profile

College of Climate Change

College of Climate Change logo
The College of Climate Change is a Western Australia owned and operated company that Specialises in providing Nationally Accredited Hydrocarbon Training to refrigeration mechanics, manufacturers, engineers and consultants. These courses are run throughout capital cities and rural locations around Australia.
Due to the ever increasing costs of power and the detrimental effect Fluorocarbon Refrigerants are having on the environment, College of Climate Change was created. For these reasons we focus

Contact Information

Address
PO Box 835, Balcatta, Western Australia 6914 14
Phone
1300 558 625

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