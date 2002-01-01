Company Profile
Collett & Sons Ltd
Experts in the transport of abnormal loads, Collett are your global professional partner for specialist logistics, heavy haulage, heavy lift, marine and transport consulting services.
Our expertise, skill and years of experience allows us to provide bespoke haulage logistics, heavy lift, transport consulting and marine services for the movement of abnormal loads throughout Europe.
Our expertise, skill and years of experience allows us to provide bespoke haulage logistics, heavy lift, transport consulting and marine services for the movement of abnormal loads throughout Europe.
Contact Information
- Address
- Victoria Terminal, Albert Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire HX2 0DF 226
- Phone
- 08456 255 233
- info@collett.co.uk
- Website
- http://www.collett.co.uk