Company Profile

Columbia Weather Systems

Columbia Weather Systems logo
At Columbia Weather Systems our goal is to help you select the right weather station system for your weather monitoring requirements.

Options include multi-parameter all-in-one sensors as well as modular sensor configurations with proprietary Weather Display, Weather Master Software, and third-party software, as well as our Weather MicroServer which provides Internet-ready and industrial communication protocols.

Custom configurations; free and personal technical support.

Contact Information

Address
5285 NE Elam Young Pkwy, Suite C100, Hillsboro, OR 97124, Hillsboro, OR 97124 227
Phone
503-629-0887

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