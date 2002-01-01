Company Profile
Columbia Weather Systems
At Columbia Weather Systems our goal is to help you select the right weather station system for your weather monitoring requirements.
Options include multi-parameter all-in-one sensors as well as modular sensor configurations with proprietary Weather Display, Weather Master Software, and third-party software, as well as our Weather MicroServer which provides Internet-ready and industrial communication protocols.
Custom configurations; free and personal technical support.
Options include multi-parameter all-in-one sensors as well as modular sensor configurations with proprietary Weather Display, Weather Master Software, and third-party software, as well as our Weather MicroServer which provides Internet-ready and industrial communication protocols.
Custom configurations; free and personal technical support.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5285 NE Elam Young Pkwy, Suite C100, Hillsboro, OR 97124, Hillsboro, OR 97124 227
- Phone
- 503-629-0887
- info@columbiaweather.com
- Website
- https://columbiaweather.com/