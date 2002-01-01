Company Profile

Comerford Solar

Comerford Solar logo
Comerford Solar installs and maintains commercial and residential solar energy systems. As a renewable energy provider, we seek to install durable, high efficiency solar systems that will reduce your electric utility costs. You can greatly decrease your dependence on your local gas and electric company, as well as, your impact on the environment.

Contact Information

Address
2281 Via De Mercados Suite B, Concord, CA 94520 227
Phone
(925) 284-7336

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