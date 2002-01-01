Company Profile

Community Eco Center LLC

Community Eco Center LLC logo
Resource saving and Sustainable Living products for Home, Office, Garden, Camp and beyond..
Retail location for alternate energy products both On and Off-Grid. Solar Electric, Solar Hot water, Wind Turbines and Micro-hydro.
Other products include: Pellet stoves, Tankless Hot Water, Garden Composters, Composting Toilets and supplies, LED lights, Food Preserving supplies, Water filters, Cloths Drying Racks, Rain Barrels, Literature and of-course more...

Contact Information

Address
252 Bridge St., Phoenixville, PA 19460 227
Phone
610-935-2600

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