Company Profile
Community Eco Center LLC
Resource saving and Sustainable Living products for Home, Office, Garden, Camp and beyond..
Retail location for alternate energy products both On and Off-Grid. Solar Electric, Solar Hot water, Wind Turbines and Micro-hydro.
Other products include: Pellet stoves, Tankless Hot Water, Garden Composters, Composting Toilets and supplies, LED lights, Food Preserving supplies, Water filters, Cloths Drying Racks, Rain Barrels, Literature and of-course more...
Retail location for alternate energy products both On and Off-Grid. Solar Electric, Solar Hot water, Wind Turbines and Micro-hydro.
Other products include: Pellet stoves, Tankless Hot Water, Garden Composters, Composting Toilets and supplies, LED lights, Food Preserving supplies, Water filters, Cloths Drying Racks, Rain Barrels, Literature and of-course more...
Contact Information
- Address
- 252 Bridge St., Phoenixville, PA 19460 227
- Phone
- 610-935-2600
- Website
- http://CommunityEcoCenter.com