Community Eco Center LLC

Resource saving and Sustainable Living products for Home, Office, Garden, Camp and beyond..

Retail location for alternate energy products both On and Off-Grid. Solar Electric, Solar Hot water, Wind Turbines and Micro-hydro.

Other products include: Pellet stoves, Tankless Hot Water, Garden Composters, Composting Toilets and supplies, LED lights, Food Preserving supplies, Water filters, Cloths Drying Racks, Rain Barrels, Literature and of-course more...