Company Profile
Compressed Air Services Inc
CAS has a staff of knowledgeable and factory trained service technicians. We offer a 24 hour service, custom design and installations, technical assistance, training and preventive maintenance programs.
We service all industrial compressor brands, including reciprocating, rotary screw and rotary vane, as well as dryers, in-line filters and drains. We are committed to providing our customers with quality service in a timely and cost effective manner.
We service all industrial compressor brands, including reciprocating, rotary screw and rotary vane, as well as dryers, in-line filters and drains. We are committed to providing our customers with quality service in a timely and cost effective manner.
Contact Information
- Address
- 934 Sweeney Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21740, Hagerstown, Maryland 21740 227
- Phone
- 2404208132
- caservices1@yahoo.com