Company Profile
Comptus
Established in 1991, Comptus is a leading manufacturer of quality industrial & commercial natural wind sensors, environmental sensors and transmitters & controls. We have a team of highly qualified staff members who have years of experience and knowledge about this industry.
Comptus offers weather instruments for measurement of rain, air temperature and humidity, etc. We also manufacture wind measurement and solar radiation control instruments, like wind speed anemometers, wind direction vanes,
Comptus offers weather instruments for measurement of rain, air temperature and humidity, etc. We also manufacture wind measurement and solar radiation control instruments, like wind speed anemometers, wind direction vanes,
Contact Information
- Address
- 1307 NH Rte. 175, Campton, New Hampshire 03223 227
- Phone
- (603)726-7500
- awhite@comptus.com
- Website
- https://www.comptus.com/