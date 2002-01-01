Conferece Series LLC

Conference Series LLC invites all the participants across the globe to attend the 4th Annual Congress on Biofuels and Bioenergy during April 27-28, 2017 Dubai, UAE. The theme of the conference is "Endowing a footprint of accountable economical evolution" and to encourage young minds and their research abilities by providing an opportunity to meet the experts in the field of Biofuels & Bioenergy and Chemical Engineering.