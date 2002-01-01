"By following the successful campaign of "Chemical Engineering-2016"" Conference Series LLC is very delighted to Organize the 2nd International Conference on Advances in Chemical Engineering and technology during November 16-17, 2017 Paris, France which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.



On this propitious moment, we invite all the global participants to join us at Paris, France for "Eurochemical Engineering 2017".