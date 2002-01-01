Company Profile

Connected Energy Ltd

Connected Energy Ltd logo
Connected Energy provides energy storage technologies and services.

We offer a range of solutions from system feasibility assessments and design, through to standard and bespoke system supply, installation, maintenance and operation.

Our E-STOR systems utilise second life electric vehicle batteries and range from 50 to 500kWh.

The E-STOR units have been designed primarily for behind the meter applications and are ideally suited for optimising on site energy use and costs.

Contact Information

Address
Milburn House, Dean Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne & Wear NE1 1LE 226
Phone
0191 2431621

Social Media