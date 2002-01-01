Company Profile
Connected Energy Ltd
Connected Energy provides energy storage technologies and services.
We offer a range of solutions from system feasibility assessments and design, through to standard and bespoke system supply, installation, maintenance and operation.
Our E-STOR systems utilise second life electric vehicle batteries and range from 50 to 500kWh.
The E-STOR units have been designed primarily for behind the meter applications and are ideally suited for optimising on site energy use and costs.
We offer a range of solutions from system feasibility assessments and design, through to standard and bespoke system supply, installation, maintenance and operation.
Our E-STOR systems utilise second life electric vehicle batteries and range from 50 to 500kWh.
The E-STOR units have been designed primarily for behind the meter applications and are ideally suited for optimising on site energy use and costs.
Contact Information
- Address
- Milburn House, Dean Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne & Wear NE1 1LE 226
- Phone
- 0191 2431621
- info@c-e-int.com
- Website
- http://www.c-e-int.com