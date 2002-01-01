Company Profile
Console Law Offices LLC
"Console Law Offices LLC is an employment rights law firm.
Our attorneys practice both in Pennsylvania and New Jersey,
representing current and former employees in various employment related matters. "
Our attorneys practice both in Pennsylvania and New Jersey,
representing current and former employees in various employment related matters. "
Contact Information
- Address
- 110 Marter Avenue I Suite #105 I Moorestown, NJ 08057, Moorestown,, NJ 08057 227
- Phone
- 18568544000
- info@consolelaw.com
- Website
- http://www.consolelaw.com/