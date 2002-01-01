Company Profile
Consumer forum
Punjab, India - Consumercourtforum.in is a brand new website where consumers from all over India can file their complaints online and get legal advice form the other members. Today there aren't many consumer forums where consumers can raise their issues and get solutions. There are many companies and service providers that take advantage of their consumers just because most people are not sure where to go and how to deal with the injustice and unfair treatments that they get from them. Having a
Contact Information
- Address
- Udesian Jallandhar Punjab 144103 India, Jallandhar, Punjab 144103 101
- Phone
- +919868612715
- Website
- http://www.consumercourtforum.in