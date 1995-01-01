Founded in 1995, Colorado-based Continental Control Systems manufactures the WattNode® brand of electric power and energy measurement products and specializes in high-volume OEM designs. The company's meters are designed to provide key electrical system measurements including power (kW) and energy (kWh) through a variety of communication protocols including BACnet®, Modbus®, and LonWorks® or as pulse outputs. Applications for the WattNode® meter and Accu-CT® current transformers include energy production measurement, energy consumption metering, load research, LEED certification, tenant submetering, net metering, and energy management.