Company Profile

Continental Control Systems

Continental Control Systems logo
Founded in 1995, Colorado-based Continental Control Systems manufactures the WattNode® brand of electric power and energy measurement products and specializes in high-volume OEM designs. The company's meters are designed to provide key electrical system measurements including power (kW) and energy (kWh) through a variety of communication protocols including BACnet®, Modbus®, and LonWorks® or as pulse outputs. Applications for the WattNode® meter and Accu-CT® current transformers include energy production measurement, energy consumption metering, load research, LEED certification, tenant submetering, net metering, and energy management.

Contact Information

Address
3131 Indian Road, Boulder, Colorado 80301 227
Phone
303-444-7422

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