Company Profile
ControlByWeb
ControlByWeb is a division of Xytronix Research & Design, Inc. which began in 1999. Today we are located in a state of the art facility in Nibley Utah. We provide energy saving solutions to our customers by providing them with the ability to control nearly any device remotely. Now you can turn off a light not only across a room, but across the globe.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1681 West 2960 South, Nibley, Utah 84321 227
- Phone
- 435-750-5999
- sales@controlbyweb.com
- Website
- https://www.controlbyweb.com