Company Profile

Controllis

Controllis logo
Controllis is a power systems hardware and software company headquartered in the UK and working with partners and customers world-wide. The Controllis products range from standalone DC generator units up to fully integrated hybrid renewable systems. Our advanced cloud-based remote management system provides detailed visibility and analytics of your power network performance in real-time.

Contact Information

Address
38 Brunel Way, Thetford, Norfolk IP241HP 226
Phone
01223 393516

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