Company Profile
Controllis
Controllis is a power systems hardware and software company headquartered in the UK and working with partners and customers world-wide. The Controllis products range from standalone DC generator units up to fully integrated hybrid renewable systems. Our advanced cloud-based remote management system provides detailed visibility and analytics of your power network performance in real-time.
Contact Information
- Address
- 38 Brunel Way, Thetford, Norfolk IP241HP 226
- Phone
- 01223 393516
- sales@controllis.com
- Website
- http://www.controllis.com