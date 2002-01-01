Company Profile
Convert South Africa
Convert South Africa is a branch of Convert Italia.
Convert South Africa offers to south african market Photovoltaic trackers and projects, PV Hybrid sistem for industrial mines and rural electrification, electrical powers system engigneering
Convert South Africa offers to south african market Photovoltaic trackers and projects, PV Hybrid sistem for industrial mines and rural electrification, electrical powers system engigneering
Contact Information
- Address
- 3 Atherstone Bower, 77 King Edward Road - Lombardy East, Johannesburg, Gauteng 2090 199
- Phone
- +27 118815438