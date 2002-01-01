Company Profile

Convert South Africa

Convert South Africa logo
Convert South Africa is a branch of Convert Italia.
Convert South Africa offers to south african market Photovoltaic trackers and projects, PV Hybrid sistem for industrial mines and rural electrification, electrical powers system engigneering

Contact Information

Address
3 Atherstone Bower, 77 King Edward Road - Lombardy East, Johannesburg, Gauteng 2090 199
Phone
+27 118815438

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