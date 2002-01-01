Company Profile
Cooden Tax Consulting
The energy sector is undergoing significant change and transformation, with a strong focus on innovation and the development of more advanced renewable energy technologies. This presents exciting opportunities for businesses across the UK. If your business is involved in developing new products, services, or technologies in the energy sector, you may qualify for R&D tax relief. At Cooden Tax Consulting, we specialise in all aspects of R&D tax relief.
Contact Information
- Address
- Office 8, Charter House,43 St Leonards Road, Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex TN40 1JA 226
- Phone
- 01424 225345