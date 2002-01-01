Cool Energy Island LLC

COOL ENERGY ISLAND is a Renewable / Alternative Energy System provider for small/medium enterprises and the home whether it's Solar, Wind, Fuel cells, Storage, etc. or any combination. Also, reduce your direct energy costs first via our cloud-based Energy Management and Monitoring system.

The system is a unique plug and play, drag and drop Powerline Energy Management, Security Monitoring and high performance Home Entertainment (HAN) solution built into one set of devices and software solution.