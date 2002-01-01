Company Profile
Cool Energy Island LLC
COOL ENERGY ISLAND is a Renewable / Alternative Energy System provider for small/medium enterprises and the home whether it's Solar, Wind, Fuel cells, Storage, etc. or any combination. Also, reduce your direct energy costs first via our cloud-based Energy Management and Monitoring system.
The system is a unique plug and play, drag and drop Powerline Energy Management, Security Monitoring and high performance Home Entertainment (HAN) solution built into one set of devices and software solution.
The system is a unique plug and play, drag and drop Powerline Energy Management, Security Monitoring and high performance Home Entertainment (HAN) solution built into one set of devices and software solution.
Contact Information
- Address
- 27806 Homestead Rd, Laguna Niguel, California 92677 227
- Phone
- +1 949 829 2549
- Website
- http://www.coolenergyisland.com