Company Profile
Cool Flat Roof MA
Cool Flat Roof MA specializes in installation of Solar Integrated Roofing systems, PVC flat roofs, and Standing Seam Metal Roofing, serving Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Integrated roof-solar solutions provide long-lasting energy production combined with energy saving (cool reflective roofing), and leaks-free installation.
Contact Information
- Address
- 19 Englewood Ave, Brookline, MA 02445 227
- Phone
- 617-444-9020
- info@coolflatroof.com
- Website
- http://www.coolflatroof.com