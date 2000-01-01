Company Profile
Coopower Battery Industrial Co.,Ltd
Coopower Battery Industrial Co., Ltd has become a professional Chinese manufacturer of VRLA(also referred as SLA) AGM and GEL battery since established in 1993, known by the customers all over the world with it's reliable quality and customer service .We have gained the ISO9001:2000,UL and EC certificates and are confident in meeting each customers' quality, price and delivery needs,
Contact Information
- Address
- Qinghu Industrial Park,Longhua Town,Baoan district, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518109 45
- Phone
- 86-13049870366
- coopower12@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.coopower.com