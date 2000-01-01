Company Profile

Coopower Battery Industrial Co.,Ltd

Coopower Battery Industrial Co.,Ltd logo
Coopower Battery Industrial Co., Ltd has become a professional Chinese manufacturer of VRLA(also referred as SLA) AGM and GEL battery since established in 1993, known by the customers all over the world with it's reliable quality and customer service .We have gained the ISO9001:2000,UL and EC certificates and are confident in meeting each customers' quality, price and delivery needs,

Contact Information

Address
Qinghu Industrial Park,Longhua Town,Baoan district, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518109 45
Phone
86-13049870366

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