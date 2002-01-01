Company Profile
Cordial
Cordial is the cross-channel marketing and data platform for customer-obsessed brands. We feel it should be easier to send messages your customers love. Cordial lets you collect all of your data in one platform, use it to build audience segments, design messages, and orchestrate campaigns across email, SMS, and mobile app - ultimately creating better campaigns, faster.
Contact Information
- Address
- 402n West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 227
- Phone
- 415-930-2527
- info@cordial.com
- Website
- https://cordial.com/