Coremax technology designs and manufacture lithium battery storage system by itself. It is a industry-leading residential solar and storage solutions around the worldwide market. Provide OEM lable service for many different brand. As a matter of fact, you probebely is now using batteries from Coremax and not aware it's made by Coremax. With a storied history of innovation dating back to 2010, no other company on this list can match Coremax's experience and expertise.



If that weren't enough, Coremax systems come packaged with products all manufactured in-house by its itself in Shenzhen of China. This means that your panels, solar cells, inverters, battery and EV chargers are designed to work together and are all covered under the same warranty.



Its high-efficiency LiFePo4 battery systems are considerably more cost effeciency than most of its competitors' products. However, its powerful solar battery systems are workhorses that make up for the initial cost with more backend production.