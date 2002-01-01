Company Profile
Cornwall Insight
Cornwall Insight is the pre-eminent provider of research, analysis, consulting and training to businesses and stakeholders engaged in the Great British and Irish energy markets. To support our customers, we leverage a powerful combination of analytical capability, a detailed appreciation of regulation codes, and policy frameworks and a practical understanding of how markets function.
Contact Information
- Address
- Level 3, The Union Building, 51-59 Rose Lane, Norwich, Norfolk NR1 1BY 226
- Phone
- 01603 604400