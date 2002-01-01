Corvus Energy is based in Richmond, B.C. and is a 100 percent carbon neutral company that provides industrial-sized power in a compact, modular lithium-ion battery system to the commercial marine industry, ports machinery, remote community, off grid and grid energy markets. Its revolutionary battery packs have the capacity to output sustained power comparable to diesel engines in hybrid and full-electric vessels and vehicles. For more information on Corvus Energy, please visit www.corvus-energy.