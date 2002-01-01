Company Profile
COSAF Environments Ltd
Cosaf are leading experts in the application, design, installation and commissioning of leading edge evaporative cooling, heating, smoke /fire ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.
Combining 30 years of heritage with considerable experience and expertise has enabled Cosaf to develop systems and services that have been specifically designed to minimise energy consumption whilst maximising both free cooling and heat reclamation.
Combining 30 years of heritage with considerable experience and expertise has enabled Cosaf to develop systems and services that have been specifically designed to minimise energy consumption whilst maximising both free cooling and heat reclamation.
Contact Information
- Address
- 421 Manchester Road, Leigh, Lancashire WN7 2NP 226
- Phone
- 01942 680080
- enquiries@cosaf.co.uk
- Website
- http://www.cosaf.co.uk