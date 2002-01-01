Company Profile
Cosmo Ferrites Limited
Cosmo Ferrites Limited is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of soft ferrites. Established in 1986 with our state of art manufacturing facility in the foothills of Himalaya, we are a well-known and reputed company globally. Since inception, we have maintained the quality of our products in both domestic and international segments. With a belief of constant growth and innovations.
Contact Information
- Address
- 517, 5th Floor, DLF Tower-A, Jasola New District Centre, Jasola, New Delhi - 110025. India., Delhi, India, IN 110025 101
- Phone
- 11493988
- sales@cosmoferrites.com
- Website
- https://www.cosmoferrites.com/