Company Profile
Cotech Solar Technology Co., Ltd.
COTECH SOLAR established in 2005 in Shanghai, China, is a key subsidiary of COTECH SOLAR GROUP LIMITED. As a large-scale, vertically integrated solar energy company, Cotech Solar is committed to providing comprehensive solar solutions. Its core business encompasses the design, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality solar cells, modules, and complete solar systems, as well as the development and execution of photovoltaic projects.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3805,Zhoujiazui Road, Shanghai university of Finance & Economics National University Sceince Park,Ch, shanghai, Shanghai 200434 45
- Phone
- 17717537975
- ludp0118@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.cotechsolar.com