Company Profile

Cotech Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Cotech Solar Technology Co., Ltd. logo
COTECH SOLAR established in 2005 in Shanghai, China, is a key subsidiary of COTECH SOLAR GROUP LIMITED. As a large-scale, vertically integrated solar energy company, Cotech Solar is committed to providing comprehensive solar solutions. Its core business encompasses the design, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality solar cells, modules, and complete solar systems, as well as the development and execution of photovoltaic projects.

Contact Information

Address
3805,Zhoujiazui Road, Shanghai university of Finance & Economics National University Sceince Park,Ch, shanghai, Shanghai 200434 45
Phone
17717537975

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