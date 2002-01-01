Company Profile

Craig Wire Products, LLC

Craig Wire Products, LLC logo
Craig Wire Products is the nation's leading copper magnet wire manufacturer specializing in short run, fast turnaround, made-to-order wire. CWP provides technical support, superb response time to inquiries, and brings along 150+ years of combined industry experience from our team. Located outside of Atlanta, Georgia, CWP is your one-stop shop for specialized wire sizes and insulations, standard AWG sizes, and anything in between. EV, solar, wind, hydro, motor repair, and OEM markets served.

Contact Information

Address
1055 Shadix Industrial Way, Douglasville, GA 30134 227
Phone
770-920-2222

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