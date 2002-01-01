Craig Wire Products, LLC

Craig Wire Products is the nation's leading copper magnet wire manufacturer specializing in short run, fast turnaround, made-to-order wire. CWP provides technical support, superb response time to inquiries, and brings along 150+ years of combined industry experience from our team. Located outside of Atlanta, Georgia, CWP is your one-stop shop for specialized wire sizes and insulations, standard AWG sizes, and anything in between. EV, solar, wind, hydro, motor repair, and OEM markets served.